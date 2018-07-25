Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.73). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

ITCI opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 109,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 709,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

