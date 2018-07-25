Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Internap Corp (INAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Internap reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). Internap had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 665.82%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on INAP. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:INAP opened at $9.74 on Friday. Internap has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Internap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 4,470 shares of Internap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,070 shares of company stock worth $128,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Internap by 1,220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

