Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H & R Block Inc (HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.45 Million

Analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $136.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.40 million. H & R Block posted sales of $137.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,414,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 591,662 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,847,000. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 598,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,882,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block opened at $25.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

