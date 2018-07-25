Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Will Post Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to post earnings per share of $3.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Credicorp’s earnings. Credicorp reported earnings of $3.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full-year earnings of $16.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.72 to $16.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credicorp.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The bank reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.10. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $971.30 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credicorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $229.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,548,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,543,000 after buying an additional 556,983 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,762,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,691,000 after buying an additional 553,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,935,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,775,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $19,284,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

