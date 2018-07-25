Zacks: Analysts Set $24.50 Target Price for CSS Industries Inc (CSS)

Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. CSS Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $24.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSS Industries an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CSS Industries opened at $15.96 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSS Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSS Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 94.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 1,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

