Zacks: Analysts Expect Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) will post $13.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.59 million. Yogaworks posted sales of $12.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year sales of $58.44 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.27 million to $60.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yogaworks.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOGA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yogaworks in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yogaworks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yogaworks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Yogaworks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

YOGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Yogaworks has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

