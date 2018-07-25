Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.26 Million

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $103.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.07 million to $103.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $405.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 842,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,382. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

