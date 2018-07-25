Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (AMRC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $606.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,600. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ameresco by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ameresco by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

