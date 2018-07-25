Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Tristate Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In other Tristate Capital news, major shareholder Lovell Minnick Partners Llc sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $56,562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Demas purchased 998 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares valued at $113,283,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,137,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital opened at $29.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $830.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

