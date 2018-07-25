Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s earnings. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson opened at $8.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

