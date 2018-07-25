Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $414.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.29 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $324.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.35. 226,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

