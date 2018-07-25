Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post sales of $473.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the highest is $486.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $426.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group traded down $1.00, reaching $62.57, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,821. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,288,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,061,000 after buying an additional 123,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,194,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,873,000 after buying an additional 501,191 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,822,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,367,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,223,000 after buying an additional 64,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

