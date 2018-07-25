Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to report $771.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.47 million. GMS posted sales of $642.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $635.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

GMS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.40. 390,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,048. GMS has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $389,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 13.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 12.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

