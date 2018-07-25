Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $40,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 381,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $18,908,626.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,699,517. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge opened at $49.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.