Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEZS shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 59,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.97. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

