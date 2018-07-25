Yamana Gold (YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

TSE:YRI opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$568.48 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

