Xylem (XYL) Given a $78.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has been given a $78.00 price objective by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Xylem traded up $0.47, reaching $68.77, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 88,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,259. Xylem has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

