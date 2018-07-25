Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 94.96% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Worldwide alerts:

Wyndham Worldwide opened at $508.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $34,902.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.