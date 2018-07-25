Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Worldpay were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,235,000.

WP opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

