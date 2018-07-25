World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $83.20 and last traded at $82.54, with a volume of 17493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.