World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,307 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

IWF stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.96 and a 52-week high of $151.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

