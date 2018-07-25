World Asset Management Inc Has $589,000 Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pentair by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $170,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 5,880.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $251,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Pentair opened at $44.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

