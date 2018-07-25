WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund traded up $0.36, reaching $88.47, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 8,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,130. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

