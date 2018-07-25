WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund traded up $0.01, reaching $47.92, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

