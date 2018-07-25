Wink Trading Up 0.3% This Week (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Wink has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012921 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000485 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001633 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000554 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

