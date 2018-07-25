WillScot (WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.24

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 92761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.49 million. equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $9,263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

