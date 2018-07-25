Williams Partners (WPZ) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Partners from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Partners from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens cut Williams Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Williams Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE WPZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. 164,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,738. Williams Partners has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.629 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Williams Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 397,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 62,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

