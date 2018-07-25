William Blair Initiates Coverage on Bazaarvoice (BV)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a report released on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BV has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Bazaarvoice opened at $22.82 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bazaarvoice has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

