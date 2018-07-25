William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevate Credit in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.63. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 55,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $470,026.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,251 shares of company stock worth $2,857,924 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

