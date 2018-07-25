Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $85.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $89.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

