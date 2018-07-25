Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 9,517 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 112.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in AFLAC by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.96.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

