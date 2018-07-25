Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 149,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

