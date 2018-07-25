Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 985.2% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $10,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,080 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $499,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,992 shares of company stock worth $49,114,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg opened at $70.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kellogg from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

