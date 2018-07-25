Whittier Trust Co. Buys 407 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $155.29 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.13%. analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 69.73%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

