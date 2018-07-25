Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.93. 16,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,942. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of C$251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.29 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

