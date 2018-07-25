Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $20,509,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $79.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

