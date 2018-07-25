Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $742,000 Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 30,163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stephens set a $282.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.36.

W W Grainger opened at $337.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $347.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.