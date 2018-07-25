Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,007 Shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,377,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 189,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 513,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ASE INDL HLDG C/S by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ASE INDL HLDG C/S opened at $4.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. ASE INDL HLDG C/S had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. equities analysts expect that ASE INDL HLDG C/S will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About ASE INDL HLDG C/S

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

