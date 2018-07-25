Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,238 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 130,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 292,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 231,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. opened at $10.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $758.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.44 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.