Westpac Banking Corp Invests $2.37 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $310,836,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $21,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $19,622,000. Pastel & Associes SA purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $7,185,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $7,088,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group opened at $23.06 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

