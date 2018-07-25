Western Digital (WDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.81

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.81 and last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 200347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $5,516,590.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,733. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Western Digital by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 98,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 84,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

