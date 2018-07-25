Western Digital Corp (WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $14.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $14.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Western Digital traded up $0.52, hitting $75.63, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,062. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 525 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $43,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

