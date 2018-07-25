West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in EQT Co. (EQT)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,940 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,650 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 781.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 819,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705,104 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15,654.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 599,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,473. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

