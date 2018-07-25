West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $120,000 in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Stock

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in Quotient by 61.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth $693,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quotient by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Quotient stock remained flat at $$7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. Quotient Ltd has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $2,902,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

