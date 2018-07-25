WesBanco (WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of WesBanco opened at $48.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.