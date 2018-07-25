Werner Enterprises (WERN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.93.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,308.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 586,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 569,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $11,408,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $8,395,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $6,377,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $5,658,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

