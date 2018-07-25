Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 509,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded up $0.44, hitting $57.96, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,148,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,917. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

