Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

