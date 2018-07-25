Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $656,000 Position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

