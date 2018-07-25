Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESL opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Esterline Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.91 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. research analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Esterline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 6,585.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.